'Fantastic Four' heads to Disney+ on November 5 Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel's latest superhero adventure, lands on Disney+ starting November 5, 2025.

Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film brings the iconic team into Phase Six of the MCU as they face off against cosmic threats like Galactus and Silver Surfer.