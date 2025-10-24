'Fantastic Four' heads to Disney+ on November 5
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel's latest superhero adventure, lands on Disney+ starting November 5, 2025.
Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the film brings the iconic team into Phase Six of the MCU as they face off against cosmic threats like Galactus and Silver Surfer.
The movie will be available in IMAX Enhanced format
Disney+ viewers get an upgrade with IMAX Enhanced—think bigger picture and immersive DTS:X sound (if your setup supports it).
This fixes what was missing from earlier digital releases and lets fans enjoy the movie almost like they're in a theater.
Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday
The movie wraps up with a cliffhanger featuring Sue and Reed's child and a tease involving Doctor Doom.
The team will return in Avengers: Doomsday, set for December 18, 2026, promising even more cosmic drama for Marvel fans.