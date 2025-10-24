Fevicol's Louvre heist ad goes viral; here's the actual robbery
Fevicol just dropped an ad riffing on the recent Louvre jewelry heist, and it's everywhere online.
The ad features an image of a pair of earrings and a necklace belonging to Empress Marie Louise, with a witty subtitle suggesting the theft would've been "impossible" if the museum had used their glue.
With a shoutout to Dhoom 2, Fevicol mixes real-life drama with Bollywood flair, making it super shareable.
What actually happened at the Louvre
On October 19, 2025, thieves hit the Louvre's Apollo Gallery and stole eight priceless jewels—including an emerald necklace once owned by Empress Marie Louise.
The whole thing took just seven minutes, with the robbers escaping on scooters.
Worth €88 million, this wild heist sparked global memes, movie rumors, and tons of buzz.
Investigators are on the case, and brands are cashing in
French investigators are on the case using DNA from gloves and helmets left behind.
The museum was closed for three days following the heist.
Meanwhile, brands like Germany's Bocker are also jumping in with their own clever ads inspired by this headline-making heist.