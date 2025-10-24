'Akhanda 2 Thandavam' locks release date, new teaser out
The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda is officially on the way! Titled Akhanda 2 Thandavam, the film hits theaters December 5, 2025.
The new teaser, "Blasting Roar," gives fans a taste of the action, with Nandamuri Balakrishna returning in dual roles as Akhanda and Murali Krishna.
Boyapati Srinu is back as director, with fans buzzing and high anticipation surrounding this release.
Teaser showcases Balakrishna's fierce performance
The teaser showcases Balakrishna's fierce performance, especially as Murali Krishna delivering a punchy line in the middle of some wild action scenes. S Thaman's background score amps up the energy.
The cast also features Pragya Jaiswal as the lead, with Sanjay Dutt and Aadhi Pinisetty stepping in as the main villains.
Akhanda 2 Thandavam marks another collaboration between director Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna, following their massive hit Akhanda from December 2021.
With fans buzzing about Balakrishna's dual roles and the promise of even bigger action, this sequel is generating significant anticipation among fans.