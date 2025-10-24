'Akhanda 2 Thandavam' locks release date, new teaser out Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda is officially on the way! Titled Akhanda 2 Thandavam, the film hits theaters December 5, 2025.

The new teaser, "Blasting Roar," gives fans a taste of the action, with Nandamuri Balakrishna returning in dual roles as Akhanda and Murali Krishna.

Boyapati Srinu is back as director, with fans buzzing and high anticipation surrounding this release.