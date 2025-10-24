'Thamma' success like 'a divine light': Ayushmann pens emotional note

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude and emotional relief over the success of his latest film, Thamma . The movie crossed ₹50 crore (per Sacnilk﻿) within three days of its release, prompting Khurrana to share an emotional note on Instagram . He described the film's success as "a beautiful divine light" for him.

Emotional post Khurrana shared a collage of images, clips In his Instagram post, Khurrana shared a video from his Diwali celebration with family, a picture with his late father, and one with his on-screen father, Paresh Rawal. He wrote, "This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light." "It is a result of the collective prayers of the young and the old present here."

Personal touch 'My guardian angel had blessed me' Khurrana further revealed a personal connection to the film's success. He recalled how his father used to bless him by saying "aayussmaan bhav." He felt a similar blessing when Rawal said the same line in Thamma. The actor wrote, "When Paresh ji said aayussmaan bhav in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel, had blessed me."

Gratitude expressed Actor might drop by to thank fans personally The actor expressed his gratitude for the film's success, saying, "My family, my late father and the audience have blessed Thamma with love." He added that he might drop by a theater to thank his fans personally. "Don't be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theaters in the suburbs, I may drop in to say hi and thank you!"