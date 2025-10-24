MM Keeravani has started recording songs for Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29'

The film SSMB29 is a collaboration between global sensation SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu . It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran , adding to its pan-Indian appeal. The project is being produced by KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner. It will be released in 2027.

Update

Title to be unveiled next month?

After the unprecedented success of RRR, it is no wonder fans around the world are awaiting updates about SSMB29. According to reports, Rajamouli will unveil the title of the movie next month, on November 16, 2025. While no confirmation has been made, speculations suggest that the title could be Varanasi. Other rumored titles include Globetrotter and Gen63.