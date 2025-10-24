Manoj, Nawaz would've been 'reduced to supporting roles' without OTT?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rohan Sippy, who has directed movies like Kuch Naa Kaho and Bluffmaster, has found a new home in the world of streaming. After helming shows like Criminal Justice and Duranga, his latest venture is the show Search: The Naina Murder Case. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the advantages of OTT and how it differs from traditional cinema.
Streaming advantages
'So many great actors getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't'
Sippy emphasized the character-driven nature of streaming, saying, "This is a medium for characters. The more you see and relate, the more you are drawn into their world." Sippy has worked with several talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah in his OTT career. He noted, "So many great actors are getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't." "I've had the opportunity of working with many of them, like Kay Kay (Menon), Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui."
Sippy's observation
Sippy's take on how streaming platforms have changed the game
Sippy further added, "They would probably be reduced to a supporting role in big films. But here, they are leads now." His latest show, Search: The Naina Murder Case, has been produced by Highgate Entertainment and Applause Entertainment. It stars Konkona Sen Sharma and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.