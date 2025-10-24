Manoj, Nawaz would've been 'reduced to supporting roles' without OTT?

Streaming advantages

'So many great actors getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't'

Sippy emphasized the character-driven nature of streaming, saying, "This is a medium for characters. The more you see and relate, the more you are drawn into their world." Sippy has worked with several talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah in his OTT career. He noted, "So many great actors are getting opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't." "I've had the opportunity of working with many of them, like Kay Kay (Menon), Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui."