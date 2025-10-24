Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab' to drop first song soon

Cast details

The Raja Saab boasts a star-studded cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal, as the female leads. The film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. SS Thaman has composed the music for this project. The story revolves around a young man who tries to claim his ancestral property to get out of a financial crunch. In The Raja Saab, Prabhas will reportedly play dual roles as the grandson and his ghostly grandfather.