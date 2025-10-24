Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab' to drop first song soon
What's the story
The much-anticipated first single from the upcoming film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, will debut on November 5. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed the news to 123 Telugu. He also revealed that a second trailer for the movie will be released closer to its release date, which is scheduled for January 9, 2026. The film is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
Cast details
Cast and crew of 'The Raja Saab'
The Raja Saab boasts a star-studded cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhhi Agerwal, as the female leads. The film also includes Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. SS Thaman has composed the music for this project. The story revolves around a young man who tries to claim his ancestral property to get out of a financial crunch. In The Raja Saab, Prabhas will reportedly play dual roles as the grandson and his ghostly grandfather.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, know more about Prabhas's other project, 'Fauzi'
Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas is busy with other projects. He will be seen in the upcoming film Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is a grand pre-Independence patriotic war drama, with him portraying a soldier leading a lone battalion in the fight for freedom and honor. Fauzi stars Imanvi Esmail as the female lead and Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada in key roles. He also has Spirit in development.