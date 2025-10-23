On birthday, Prabhas announces 'The Raja Saab's new release date

Pan-India superstar Prabhas has announced the new release date of his upcoming film The Raja Saab. The action-packed entertainer will now hit theaters on January 9, 2026, promising to be a perfect start to the new year. The announcement was made via a striking new poster shared by Prabhas on his Instagram handle on Thursday, marking the actor's 46th birthday. He wrote in the caption, "See you all in theaters on January 9th, 2026....#TheRajaSaab."

Trailer insights Trailer of 'The Raja Saab' was dropped earlier The trailer of The Raja Saab opens with Prabhas in a hypnotist's office, focusing on the classic Bappi Lahiri and Usha Uthup song Koi Yahan Nache Nache. He is seen reacting to images of creepy creatures and a haunted house. Sanjay Dutt is introduced as an "exorcist, psychiatrist, and hypnotist" by Boman Irani. The trailer ends with Prabhas's older avatar, hinting at his role as the evil grandfather.

Film insights Confusion over release date Producer TG Vishwa Prasad told 123 Telugu that the film is set to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. He said this decision was made at the suggestion of stakeholders in the film business. However, Bollywood distributors were reportedly insisting on a December 5, 2025, release. Looks like things have been decided now. The film is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.