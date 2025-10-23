'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu': Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi to share screen
The buzz on the sets of Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has intensified with veteran actor Venkatesh joining Chiranjeevi. This marks the first time these two Telugu cinema icons are sharing screen space in a full-length role. The news was shared by Ravipudi, who called it a "magical" moment in his filmmaking career.
Behind-the-scenes video shared by makers
In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the makers, Venkatesh can be seen affectionately addressing Chiranjeevi as "Boss." This has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see the two stars share screen space. The film is being touted as a full-length role for both actors, rather than just a cameo appearance. The scenes featuring them are reportedly being shot on a specially designed set in Hyderabad.
Produced by Sushmita Konidela and Sahu Garapati under Gold Box Entertainments and Shine Screens, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to be the season's biggest family entertainer. The film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematography by Sameer Reddy, editing by Tammiraju, and production design by AS Prakash. It will release in theaters on Sankranti 2026.