'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu': Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi to share screen

Set video

Behind-the-scenes video shared by makers

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the makers, Venkatesh can be seen affectionately addressing Chiranjeevi as "Boss." This has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see the two stars share screen space. The film is being touted as a full-length role for both actors, rather than just a cameo appearance. The scenes featuring them are reportedly being shot on a specially designed set in Hyderabad.