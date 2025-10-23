Bill Gates to appear in 'KSBKBT 2' for this cause

The upcoming episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is set to feature a special guest appearance by Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates . The news was confirmed by actor-politician Smriti Irani in an interview with News18 Showsha. She revealed that the episode will highlight the initiatives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on women and child care.

Background Gates's cameo a natural progression: Irani Irani, who previously served as the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, has been associated with Gates during her tenure. She told News18 that his cameo was a natural progression as this season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi deals with various social and women's issues. "When we were planning on making season two...we, along with the network and the production house, had made a promise that in a traditional storytelling set-up, we raise conversations."

Statement 'Historic 1st': Irani on Gates's participation Irani expressed her excitement about Gates's participation, calling it a "historic first." She said, "We're glad to have a global voice like Bill Gates lending support to us. Seeing our association translate to a soap opera in itself is incredible." "I've had the fortune of working with him and his foundation for years now. I've seen how he advocates maternal and child health."

Episode details Dialogue on women, child care important: Irani Irani added that including a dialogue on women and child care in a show like this will help amplify the message widely. "Through my association with the foundation, I've seen that there has been an emphasis on the traditional methods of supporting the dietary needs of women and children." "That's why it was pertinent for me that in a set-up like Kyunki Saas Bhi kabhi Bahu Thi, which is a very popular medium of communication, we take those excerpts."