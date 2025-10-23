How did 23-year-old Aneet Padda book 'Shakti Shalini' lead role?
What's the story
Aneet Padda, the breakout star of Saiyaara, has been roped in as the lead actor for Maddock Films's upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. The film is a part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe and will hit theaters on December 24, 2026. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Amar Kaushik revealed how Padda was cast for the role.
Casting insight
Kaushik on casting Padda
Kaushik said, "When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character." "She heard the story and came on board." The announcement of 23-year-old Padda's casting was made with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma earlier this week. The team is set to begin shooting in January. Kaushik revealed that no director was attached to the project yet.
Director's vision
Kaushik wants to make horror film next
Kaushik, who previously directed the hit horror-comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, expressed his desire to direct a horror film in this universe. He said, "Yes, I really want to. It's my desire to make a horror film in this universe. Lekin public manegi kya?...But since comedy is an important part of this universe and people would expect fun moments, then it won't be possible." Meanwhile, Kaushik revealed that the universe will only get one film in 2026.