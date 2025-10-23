How did 23-year-old Aneet Padda book 'Shakti Shalini' lead role?

Casting insight

Kaushik on casting Padda

Kaushik said, "When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character." "She heard the story and came on board." The announcement of 23-year-old Padda's casting was made with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma earlier this week. The team is set to begin shooting in January. Kaushik revealed that no director was attached to the project yet.