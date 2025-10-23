Park Bom's $4.5 quadrillion lawsuit against YG shocks K-pop world

Former 2NE1 member Park Bom allegedly claimed to have filed a lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of her former label YG Entertainment, for an eye-popping $4.5 quadrillion. The case has sent shockwaves through the K-pop industry, with many questioning how such a massive sum could be demanded. The allegations include fraud and embezzlement, as well as non-payment of album profits and performance fees.

Social media uproar What was the post about? On Wednesday, Park shared a photo of what appeared to be a legal document regarding her lawsuit against YG Entertainment. The document stated that Yang owed her enormous profits, with the sum being an astonishing "1002003004006007001000034'64272e trillion KRW" (this amounts to around $4.5 quadrillion). For context, South Korea's GDP or gross domestic product was $1.713 trillion as of 2023. However, the post was soon deleted, leaving many wondering whether she actually filed the lawsuit for such an insane amount.

Agency response Park is on hiatus for treatment and recovery In response to the allegations, D-Nation Entertainment, which has managed Park since 2018, released a statement. They stated that the lawsuit was never filed and mentioned that Park Bom is "beyond our control." The agency also revealed that Park is currently on hiatus from all activities and focusing on treatment and recovery. They promised to do their best to assist in her recovery.