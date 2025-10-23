Aishwarya was 'very private' during relationship with Salman: Prahlad Kakkar

Ad guru Prahlad Kakkar recently spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 's silence regarding her reportedly troubled relationship with actor Salman Khan in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Aishwarya is a very private person. She doesn't open in front of anybody." "She has a very small set of close friends and confidants who trust her. Only then she opens up and talks freely."

Dignity Rai Bachchan's silence was her strength, says Kakkar Kakkar recalled how Rai Bachchan "didn't speak a word" during her troubled phase with Khan. He said, "Because that's her dignity. She realized very early in life that her silence was her dignity and strength." "And that bothered the media. So, they were constantly trying to demean, criticize, and bring her down so she comes down to a point where she says, 'Enough! I'll give you what you want!' She never did."

Contrast Contrast between Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen Kakkar also drew a contrast between Rai Bachchan and her Miss Universe rival Sushmita Sen. He said, "Sushmita is an open book. She's a moohfat (motormouth). She doesn't care if it's good or bad, she'd say, 'Yes, he's my boyfriend.'" "If she's asked how many lovers she has, she'll tell you how many. She's very bindaas (liberated) and darling of the press." "Because they could get whatever they wanted from her because she didn't hold back anything."