Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko... 2' gets release date, motion poster

Kapil Sharma is returning to the big screen with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, a sequel to his 2015 comedy hit. The makers have announced the release date and shared a new motion poster featuring all the female actors in the film. The movie will be released on December 12, 2025.

Announcement Motion poster out now Sharma took to Instagram to share a new motion poster. He wrote, "Get ready for double the confusion, and 4 times the fun! #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, laugh riot begins only in cinemas..." The film is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ganesh Jain, Ratan Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

KAPIL SHARMA - VENUS - ABBAS-MUSTAN: 'KIS KISKO PYAAR KAROON 2' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... Get ready for some masti, madness, and a whole lot of confusion as #KapilSharma returns to tickle your funny bone with #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2. The film is set to release in cinemas on 12 Dec



Film details More chaos and confusion in sequel Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to be a full-on shaadi comedy, with Sharma's character getting entangled in a multicultural marital chaos. The film also stars Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhary, Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. The sequel promises to continue the blend of comedy, confusion, and chaos that made the original a fan favorite.