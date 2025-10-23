'Boss' Chiranjeevi meets 'Venky': Makers tease fans with BTS video
For the first time ever, Telugu icons Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are sharing the screen in Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
Fans are buzzing after a behind-the-scenes video where director Ravipudi called their pairing a "magical moment," and Venkatesh playfully dubbed Chiranjeevi "Boss."
The movie is aiming for a big Sankranti 2026 release.
Meet the crew behind this exciting project
Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film is being shot on a custom-built Hyderabad set to capture their chemistry.
The crew features composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Sameer Reddy, editor Tammiraju, and production designer AS Prakash.
With its mix of comedy and heartfelt moments, this one's shaping up to be a Sankranti highlight for 2026.