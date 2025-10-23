'Boss' Chiranjeevi meets 'Venky': Makers tease fans with BTS video

Meet the crew behind this exciting project

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, the film is being shot on a custom-built Hyderabad set to capture their chemistry.

The crew features composer Bheems Ceciroleo, cinematographer Sameer Reddy, editor Tammiraju, and production designer AS Prakash.

With its mix of comedy and heartfelt moments, this one's shaping up to be a Sankranti highlight for 2026.