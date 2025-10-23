'Kantara' nears ₹640cr. Can it overtake 'Chhaava' as highest grosser?

The Kannada film Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the Indian box office, raking in approximately ₹12.5 crore on Wednesday. The Hindi-dubbed version saw an increase from Tuesday, especially in Maharashtra where Diwali was celebrated on Tuesday. With this, the total collection after 21 days of release has reached a staggering ₹632.5 crore and is expected to cross the ₹640 crore mark by Thursday night.

Box office potential 'Kantara' is now the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 The film is now poised to surpass Chhaava as the highest grosser of the year. It could also hit the ₹700 crore mark, although it will require some effort in its fourth week as it will not get a festive boost. The film's daily box office collections have been impressive, with a total of ₹632.5 crore earned so far across all versions and regions in India.

Regional dominance 'Kantara' expected to cross ₹200 crore via its Hindi version The film has set a new record by crossing ₹200 crore in Karnataka this week, with a good chance of hitting the ₹250 crore mark. The Hindi-dubbed version is also on track to cross the ₹200 crore net mark. Tamil Nadu is expected to contribute around ₹70 crore to the film's final earnings, similar to the performance of blockbusters like RRR and Pushpa 2 in that region.