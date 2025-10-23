Trying to support Trump, Joe Rogan pulls up fake post

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan , who reportedly has over 20 million YouTube subscribers, fell for a fake post that appeared to be from US President Donald Trump . The incident took place during a recent episode where Rogan discussed the No Kings protests against Trump on October 18. Despite being widely debunked, Rogan claimed that the protests were staged and that people were paid to participate.

Details Rogan called the fake tweet 'f*cking hilarious' While discussing the protests, Rogan discussed a fake tweet that appeared to be from Trump on Truth Social. The tweet read, "A HUGE THANK YOU to all the 'No Kings' protesters yesterday! I was very concerned a king was trying to take my place, but thanks to your tireless efforts, I am STILL YOUR PRESIDENT!" He called it "f*cking hilarious" and "very funny," while one of his guests laughed along.

Search efforts Rogan struggled to find the tweet Rogan asked his producer to look for the tweet, but it was clear he was having trouble finding it. He suggested searching on Truth Social, saying, "You can probably find an image of it since it was posted everywhere." However, the producer never found the post, which was not surprising given that it was fake.

Viral post Fake tweet was shared by Donald Trump Jr. in June The fake tweet Rogan discussed isn't new; it started going around on the first No Kings day on June 14. The screenshot of the tweet went viral in June on X and Instagram. At that time, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. shared the fake tweet but admitted it was false. Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo also posted the fake tweet in June without realizing it wasn't real.