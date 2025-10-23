Sushant Rajput's family to challenge CBI's clean chit to Rhea
What's the story
On Thursday, the family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput announced their intention to challenge the closure report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in his death case, as per Hindustan Times. The report gave a clean chit to Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which the family has dismissed as "nothing but an eyewash."
Legal stance
'This is nothing but an eyewash'
Singh Rajput's family and legal team have called the closure report "an incomplete document." Their lawyer, Varun Singh, told the outlet, "If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents, including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc, in the court along with the final (closure) report, which they have not done."
Family's response
'Based on a shoddy investigation...'
Singh further added, "We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation." The CBI had previously noted in its closure report that there was no evidence to establish illegal confinement or abetment of suicide. Singh Rajput's family has opposed this statement.
Case details
Know more about the case
Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in June 2020. His death was initially ruled a suicide. Chakraborty, who had lived with him until six days before his death, was later arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. She was investigated by multiple agencies for drug-related offenses, abetment, and embezzlement, and even served time in jail. However, charges against her and her brother Showik were eventually dropped.