Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' trailer release date announced
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Thamma, has another exciting project lined up. The trailer for her upcoming film The Girlfriend will be released on Saturday, October 25, announced the makers on social media. The movie also stars Dheekshith Shetty and is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.
Teaser details
'The Girlfriend' teaser out now
The production house Geetha Arts shared the teaser of The Girlfriend on social media, along with the release date announcement. The one-minute-and-49-second-long video gives viewers a sneak peek into the romantic storyline of the film. In their post, Geetha Arts asked fans to join in on the conversation about who their type is and encouraged them to watch The Girlfriend in theaters from November 7.
Twitter Post
'Get ready to experience something real and intense'
Dropping to hit your hearts on 25th October 💥#TheGirlfriend in cinemas on November 7th ✨#TheGirlfriendOnNov7th@iamRashmika@Dheekshiths@23_rahulr@HeshamAWMusic@GeethaArts#AlluAravind… pic.twitter.com/U4AfJdLBov
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
The Girlfriend is a multi-language release, with versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. It features Mandanna and Shetty in lead roles, while Koushik Mahata, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh play supporting characters. The movie's cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant and the music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.