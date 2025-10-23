Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend' trailer release date announced

Teaser details

'The Girlfriend' teaser out now

The production house Geetha Arts shared the teaser of The Girlfriend on social media, along with the release date announcement. The one-minute-and-49-second-long video gives viewers a sneak peek into the romantic storyline of the film. In their post, Geetha Arts asked fans to join in on the conversation about who their type is and encouraged them to watch The Girlfriend in theaters from November 7.