Twinkle-Kajol-Karan-Janhvi discuss emotional, physical infidelity on 'Two Much'

Twinkle Khanna , the host of the popular talk show Two Much, recently sparked a debate on emotional and physical infidelity, with Kajol joining the discussion. The episode featured guests Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor , who shared their views on these sensitive topics. While Kapoor believed physical infidelity was a deal breaker in relationships, Khanna, Kajol, and Johar disagreed.

Compatibility vs. love 'Love is the 1st thing that ceases to exist' During the "This or That" segment of the show, a question was raised about whether love or compatibility is more important in marriage. Khanna and Kapoor argued for love, while Johar and Kajol emphasized compatibility. Kajol said, "Love is actually the first thing that ceases to exist once you get married if you don't have enough compatibility."

Infidelity debate Is emotional infidelity worse than physical infidelity? The next question on the show was whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity. Kapoor stood alone, while Khanna, Johar, and Kajol felt that emotional infidelity was worse. Johar said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Kapoor replied, "No, the deal is broken." Khanna added to this and said, "We're in our 50s... she's in her 20s...she will get into this circle soon... Raat gayi baat gayi (What's happened has happened)."