Netflix's 'Outer Banks' director accused of grabbing, shaking crew member

The set of Netflix 's popular series Outer Banks has been rocked by controversy after co-creator and director Jonas Pate allegedly got physical with a production assistant. The incident reportedly took place during the filming of the fifth and final season in Dubrovnik, Croatia . According to TMZ, tensions were already high on set when Pate screamed at a female crew member before grabbing and shaking her.

Intervention Cast members intervened to separate Pate, production assistant: Report The situation escalated as cast members, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, reportedly intervened to separate Pate from the production assistant. A source told PEOPLE that Pate "was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her." They added, "He didn't hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay."

Past conduct 'Outer Banks's crew said this about Pate's behavior Multiple production insiders told TMZ that this kind of behavior "was not unusual" for Pate. One crew member described it as "about time that it's made public." The show has not issued an official statement yet.

Production status About 'Outer Banks' Outer Banks is currently filming its fifth and final season overseas. The show, which has been directed and co-created by Pate since its premiere in 2020, follows two rival teen groups in coastal North Carolina. It quickly became a hit for Netflix, blending mystery, romance, and beach-town drama into a global phenomenon.