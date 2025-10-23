Next Article
Prabhas's 'Fauji' set for Independence Day 2026 release
Entertainment
Prabhas is back with Fauji, an action-packed drama expected to hit theaters on August 14, 2026—just in time for India's Independence Day weekend.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is nearly two-thirds done filming, and Prabhas only has about a month left on set.
'Fauji' cast and crew
Fauji brings together a star-studded cast: it's Imanvi's big debut, plus familiar faces like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada. Disha Patani might also join the lineup.
With its patriotic vibe and expected holiday release date, Fauji is shaping up to be one of next year's most talked-about movies—especially since it follows Prabhas's sci-fi turn in Kalki 2898 AD and comes after The RajaSaab, which releases earlier in 2026.