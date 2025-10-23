Prabhas's 'Fauji' set for Independence Day 2026 release

'Fauji' cast and crew

Fauji brings together a star-studded cast: it's Imanvi's big debut, plus familiar faces like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada. Disha Patani might also join the lineup.

With its patriotic vibe and expected holiday release date, Fauji is shaping up to be one of next year's most talked-about movies—especially since it follows Prabhas's sci-fi turn in Kalki 2898 AD and comes after The RajaSaab, which releases earlier in 2026.