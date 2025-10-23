Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' eyes ₹700cr mark

Regional breakdown of 'Kantara's success

The movie's success isn't just national—it's crushing it regionally too. Karnataka alone has brought in over ₹200cr (and counting), while the Hindi version is on track to hit ₹200cr as well.

Tamil Nadu numbers are set to cross ₹70cr, putting "Kantara" alongside big names like RRR and Pushpa 2.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have chipped in with ₹96cr so far. To hit that ambitious ₹700cr milestone without any major holidays ahead, "Kantara" will need to keep up this momentum—a sign of just how much regional cinema is connecting with audiences right now.