Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' eyes ₹700cr mark
"Kantara Chapter 1" is making waves at the Indian box office, pulling in a massive ₹632.50cr in just 21 days since its October 2, 2025 release.
The film got an extra boost after Diwali, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Now, it's eyeing the top spot for India's highest-grossing film of the year—possibly overtaking "Chhaava."
Regional breakdown of 'Kantara's success
The movie's success isn't just national—it's crushing it regionally too. Karnataka alone has brought in over ₹200cr (and counting), while the Hindi version is on track to hit ₹200cr as well.
Tamil Nadu numbers are set to cross ₹70cr, putting "Kantara" alongside big names like RRR and Pushpa 2.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have chipped in with ₹96cr so far. To hit that ambitious ₹700cr milestone without any major holidays ahead, "Kantara" will need to keep up this momentum—a sign of just how much regional cinema is connecting with audiences right now.