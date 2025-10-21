Kenny Loggins slams 'unauthorized' use of song in Trump video

American singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins has demanded the removal of his song Danger Zone from an AI-generated video shared by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account. The controversial video features a crown-wearing Trump in a fighter jet called KING TRUMP, with Loggins's voice singing Danger Zone. The plane drops brown sludge on protesters in what seems to be New York City's Times Square.

Statement Loggins's statement on the matter In a statement to NPR on Monday, Loggins said, "This is an unauthorized use of my performance of Danger Zone. Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately." "I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us."

Unity message 'We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic' Loggins further stressed the need for unity among Americans. He said, "Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together." "We're all Americans, and we're all patriotic. There is no 'us and them' - that's not who we are, nor is it what we should be." "It's all of us. We're in this together...music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

Response What was the White House's response? When NPR asked the White House for a response to Loggins's statement and request, spokesperson Davis R. Ingle sent back an image from Top Gun featuring stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. The image was captioned: "I FEEL THE NEED FOR SPEED." To note, Danger Zone was famously recorded for the smash hit 1986 film. This is not the first time musicians have objected to Trump using their work for political messages.