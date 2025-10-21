Chiranjeevi-Venky Kudumula reviving shelved 2023 project?
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi and director Venky Kudumula are reportedly reviving their untitled project that was shelved. The film, which was initially talked about back in 2023, did not materialize for reasons unknown. Now, reports suggest that they are back on board and an official announcement is expected soon.
Details
What do we know?
According to a new report by 123 Telugu, the superstar is once again thinking about joining hands with Kudumula for the supposedly comedy film. The report cited some industry sources and said: "While official details about the storyline, cast, or release date are yet to be revealed, insiders suggest that Venky has managed to convince Chiranjeevi with a hilarious subject."
Box office performance
Recent releases of Chiranjeevi, Kudumula
Both Chiranjeevi and Kudumula have faced setbacks with their recent releases. Chiranjeevi's last film, Bhola Shankar, was a remake of the Tamil hit Vedhalam but failed to impress audiences. The movie reportedly earned ₹42.25cr worldwide against a budget of ₹100cr. On the other hand, Kudumula's latest directorial venture, Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, also underperformed at the box office with a worldwide collection of just ₹11cr against an estimated budget of ₹65-70cr.