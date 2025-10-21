Rani pays tribute to police force ahead of 'Mardaani 3'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji will soon return as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 . The film, which is set to release in February 2026, will see her tackling a "brutal case" on the streets of India. Before that, on Police Commemoration Day 2025 (October 21), she paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Police Force.

Tribute 'Words cannot do justice to their work' Mukerji said, "It is an honor for me to salute the Indian Police Force through my film franchise Mardaani." "In every corner of our nation, there are cops protecting people, risking their lives, sacrificing their personal time to keep us safe." "Words cannot do justice to the work that the police force of our country does to put our nation and the people first."

Human aspect 'Behind the uniform, there's a human being' Mukerji further emphasized the human aspect of policing, saying, "We should never forget that behind the uniform, there is a human being who chose to do good." "We should never forget that they are also someone's son, daughter, husband, wife, father, mother. I respect the force with all my heart and I will make it a point to say this loudly to every Indian."

Film's tribute Mukerji was moved by police officers' selfless courage Mukerji praised the selfless courage of police officers, especially while confronting dangerous criminals. She said, "What a cop does is simply exemplary. They leave their homes with no certainty of returning back." "They confront dangerous crimes and criminals like a lion. I have been amazed to see their grit and courage and their lives have inspired me to live fearlessly."