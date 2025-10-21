Michael Fassbender leads Netflix series on Kennedys: What to expect 

Netflix has announced a new drama series titled Kennedy, which will chronicle the lives of the legendary Kennedy family. The series is based on Fredrik Logevall's biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956. Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Fassbender will play family patriarch Joseph Kennedy Sr. in its eight-episode first season.

Series details Here's everything else we know about 'Kennedy' The series will begin in the 1930s and chart "the improbable ascent of Joe (Fassbender) and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother." Joe-Rose were parents to three notable politicians, including US President John F Kennedy, and Senators Robert F Kennedy and Edward "Ted" Kennedy. Sam Shaw will be the showrunner and executive producer.

Actor's involvement A look at Fassbender's career Kennedy is Fassbender's second major television role in recent years, following his lead role in Paramount+'s The Agency. He is known for his performances in 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, Inglourious Basterds, Shame, and Frank. He has also starred in several films from the Alien and X-Men franchises.