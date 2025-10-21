Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Salman Khan responds to Abhinav Kashyap's 'insecure' jibe
Entertainment
Salman Khan and director Abhinav Kashyap's long-running feud just got more public on Bigg Boss 19.
On the latest episode, Khan responded to Kashyap's claims that he was "insecure" and interfered with his films, especially Dabangg (2010).
Kashyap had earlier said Khan cut scenes featuring Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill to undermine him as a director.
Their long-running feud explained
Kashyap has accused Salman of not following the script during Dabangg, even clashing with Om Puri over a scene where he was supposed to touch Puri's feet.
He also blames the Khans for stalling his career after their fallout in 2010.
On Bigg Boss 19, Salman fired back by questioning why Kashyap hasn't landed new projects lately—putting their old conflict right back in the spotlight.