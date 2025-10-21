Next Article
'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': Super deluxe house twist shakes things
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 just shook things up—Sabari Nadhan and FJ snagged a spot in the Super Deluxe House after winning the "BB Run Hit" task, scoring a serious upgrade in comfort.
Meanwhile, VJ Paaru and Viyana, called out as this week's worst performers, are back in the regular house.
This week's eviction nominees and what to expect next
With eight contestants—Aadhirai, Aurora Sinclair, Tushar, Ramya, Subi, Kalaiyarasan, Praveen Raj, and Viyana—now up for eviction, the stakes have never been higher.
Who stays depends on audience votes this week, so alliances and strategies could flip fast.
The Super Deluxe House move isn't just about luxury; it's a real game-changer for how the rest of the season might play out.
If you're following the drama, this is the moment to watch.