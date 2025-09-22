Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3': Shivani's dashing first-look out  

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is set to reprise her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. The third installment of the franchise, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, will hit theaters on February 27, 2026. On Monday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) released a new poster for the film to mark the first day of Navratri.

Poster reveal 'Here's to celebrating the victory of good over evil' The poster features a close-up of Mukerji's hand holding a black gun, with a blurred yellow police barricade in the background that reads "DELHI POLICE." The accompanying caption on X read, "On the auspicious Day 1 of Navratri, here's to celebrating the victory of good over evil. #RaniMukerji returns as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 to investigate the most challenging case of her career."

Franchise history 'Mardaani' franchise's journey so far The Mardaani franchise, which began nearly a decade ago with its first installment in 2014, has been a significant success. The second part was released in 2019 and directed by Gopi Puthran. The series is known for its hard-hitting narratives that shed light on societal issues and crimes committed against women.