'Kyunki Saas...2': Smriti Irani show to have Bill Gates's cameo

After the much-anticipated reunion of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the show is gearing up for another star-studded appearance. Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates will be making a special cameo on the Star Plus show, reported Bombay Times. The special episodes will reportedly revolve around raising awareness about maternal and newborn health.

Episode details Gates's episode to span across 3 episodes A source told the portal, "The track will culminate in a video call between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani and will span around three episodes." "The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally." "Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

Past encounter Irani and Gates met earlier this year Irani and Gates had previously met at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In an X/Twitter post, Irani spoke about their meeting, saying, "An impactful meeting with Bill Gates at WEF25 to discuss ways to further strengthen the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality." "Grateful for his invaluable support and insights in driving this initiative forward."

Show's focus Irani on tackling body shaming, aging in the show In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irani spoke about how her show is tackling body shaming and aging. She said, "We took up the issue of aging and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day." "For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them."