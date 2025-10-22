Vanga plans cop universe with Prabhas's 'Spirit': Report
What's the story
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly planning to end his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, with a cliffhanger. This move is aimed at setting the stage for a sequel. A source told Mid-Day, "The makers are planning to build a world centered on Prabhas's cop. They are exploring whether the first part can end at a cliffhanger and leave the audience eager for what comes next."
Production details
Production to begin in February 2026
The production of Spirit is set to begin in February 2026, following the release of Prabhas's film The Raja Saab. The first schedule will reportedly be shot in Mumbai, after which the team will move to international locations such as Mexico, Thailand, and Indonesia. A look test has already been conducted for Prabhas's character, with two distinct avatars finalized.
Cast changes
Dimri replaced Deepika Padukone in 'Spirit'
Initially, Deepika Padukone was set to star opposite Prabhas in Spirit. However, she later exited the project. Following this, the makers announced that Dimri would be joining the cast. On May 24 this year, Dimri expressed her excitement about joining Spirit on Instagram, saying she was "grateful to be trusted with this journey."