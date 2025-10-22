Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon dies of a heart attack

Tandon first gained recognition with his album Phir Se Wahi in 2010, but took a 10-year hiatus to assist with his father's business. He returned to music in 2020, but before that was involved in acting projects like Faqeer - Living Limitless. Meanwhile, he was married to Russian national Oleysa Nedobegova.

Personal life

Spiritual outlook and love for animals

Known for his calm demeanor and spiritual outlook, Tandon's Instagram bio read: "A believer, possessed by the energies of Shiva ... Singer | Composer | Actor." He had recently celebrated his birthday on October 10. He lived in Mumbai with his wife and had a deep affection for animals, reportedly keeping many dogs, cats, and birds at home. May he rest in peace.