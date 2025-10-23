Yes, Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's film is 'Fauzi': Check out new poster

The title of Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming period action film has been revealed to be Fauzi. The announcement was made on Thursday, coinciding with the actor's 46th birthday. The makers shared the news on social media, stating, "Prabhas-Hanu is FAUZI -- The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history."

Poster details Prabhas's character may be inspired by 'Mahabharata' figures The latest poster for Fauzi features a Sanskrit shloka that seems to reference the Mahabharata. The lines, "Partha (Arjuna), victor of the Padmavyuha formation; Karna, standing on the Pandavas's side. Ekalavya, without a guru; And this one, a warrior by birth," suggest that Prabhas's character may be inspired by these legendary figures.

Twitter Post Here's the poster पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः

पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः।

गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः

जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI ❤‍🔥



The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history 🔥



Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas ❤️#HappyBirthdayFAUZI#HappyBirthdayPRABHAS… pic.twitter.com/R7hjLRSFfF — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 23, 2025

Fan theories Fans speculated film would be called 'Fauzi' Fans had been speculating about the film's title and plot based on the teaser poster. Many believed it would be called Fauzi, due to the prominent letter "z" in previous posters. The first poster also indicated a wartime setting with guns and Operation Z, while the latest poster confirmed it takes place in 1940s colonial India.