Yes, Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's film is 'Fauzi': Check out new poster
What's the story
The title of Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming period action film has been revealed to be Fauzi. The announcement was made on Thursday, coinciding with the actor's 46th birthday. The makers shared the news on social media, stating, "Prabhas-Hanu is FAUZI -- The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history."
Poster details
Prabhas's character may be inspired by 'Mahabharata' figures
The latest poster for Fauzi features a Sanskrit shloka that seems to reference the Mahabharata. The lines, "Partha (Arjuna), victor of the Padmavyuha formation; Karna, standing on the Pandavas's side. Ekalavya, without a guru; And this one, a warrior by birth," suggest that Prabhas's character may be inspired by these legendary figures.
Twitter Post
Here's the poster
पद्मव्यूह विजयी पार्थः— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 23, 2025
पाण्डवपक्षे संस्थित कर्णः।
गुरुविरहितः एकलव्यः
जन्मनैव च योद्धा एषः॥#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI ❤🔥
The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history 🔥
Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas ❤️#HappyBirthdayFAUZI#HappyBirthdayPRABHAS… pic.twitter.com/R7hjLRSFfF
Fan theories
Fans speculated film would be called 'Fauzi'
Fans had been speculating about the film's title and plot based on the teaser poster. Many believed it would be called Fauzi, due to the prominent letter "z" in previous posters. The first poster also indicated a wartime setting with guns and Operation Z, while the latest poster confirmed it takes place in 1940s colonial India.
Historical connections
Film may be inspired by Subhash Chandra Bose, fans speculate
Some fans speculated that the film may be inspired by freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose and his wartime alliances with Nazi Germany and Fascist Japan. They suggested that Operation Z could refer to a Japanese WWII bomber project similar to the Nazi German Amerikabomber project. The film's cast also includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada, among others.