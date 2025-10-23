'Kantara's composer reveals why Diljit was picked for 'Rebel Song'

Ajaneesh Loknath, the music composer of Rishab Shetty 's blockbuster Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 , recently spoke about his experience working on Rebel Song. The Hindi version of this track featured vocals by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh . In an interview with Hindustan Times, Loknath described his collaboration with Dosanjh as an "amazing experience." The song plays a crucial role in the film's narrative.

Recording experience Loknath on why he chose a Punjabi singer Loknath told HT, "We have screams in the song and grunting noises as a sign of strength that are hard to pull off." "I wanted someone who has the throat to emit it, and I knew some Punjabi singers could do it." "When I pitched the idea to Rishab and Hombale Films, they agreed, and we thought Diljit would be the perfect fit for the Hindi version."

Star's demeanor The composer lauded Dosanjh's humble nature Loknath also praised Dosanjh for his humble and collaborative nature during the recording sessions. "He never made me feel like he was a star or had any airs. He gave me the space to record the song the way I wanted." "He even brought along a harmonium and asked me to teach him the tune. That's a big gesture, because usually, singers aren't always that invested," Loknath added.