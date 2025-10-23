'L 365' will begin production in December

Mohanlal to play cop in 'L365'; shoot begins in December

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:22 am Oct 23, 202511:22 am

What's the story

Mohanlal, the celebrated Malayalam actor, will be seen as a police officer in his upcoming film L 365. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Austin Dan Thomas and is set to begin production on December 5, per Entertainment Times. The film's producer, Ashiq Usman, recently confirmed that most of the shoot will take place in Thodupuzha, with some portions being filmed in Mumbai and Sabarimala.