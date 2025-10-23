Mohanlal to play cop in 'L365'; shoot begins in December
What's the story
Mohanlal, the celebrated Malayalam actor, will be seen as a police officer in his upcoming film L 365. The movie will mark the directorial debut of Austin Dan Thomas and is set to begin production on December 5, per Entertainment Times. The film's producer, Ashiq Usman, recently confirmed that most of the shoot will take place in Thodupuzha, with some portions being filmed in Mumbai and Sabarimala.
Film details
Script by Ratheesh Ravi, music by Jakes Bejoy
L 365 will see Mohanlal in a cop role after a long time. The film's script is written by Ratheesh Ravi, and the music will be composed by Jakes Bejoy, known for his work in Lokah and Thudarum. This project is a new beginning for Thomas, who was previously the chief associate director of Anjaam Pathiraa.
Actor's lineup
Mohanlal's other upcoming films
Apart from L 365, Mohanlal has several other projects in the pipeline. His upcoming release is Vrusshabha, a multilingual period drama set to hit screens on November 6. He is also working on Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph and has Patriot in production. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial features Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and more. Meanwhile, his 2001 action classic Ravana Prabhu made a successful return to theaters in 4K Atmos recently.