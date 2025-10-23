When, where to watch India's 1st AI-powered mythological series 'Mahabharat' 

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, has called the series a landmark in Indian entertainment that respects tradition while exploring new frontiers. The show is expected to offer a nostalgic yet futuristic experience for viewers who grew up listening to stories of Krishna, Arjuna, and Duryodhana from their grandparents. The series will stream on JioHotstar and hit Star Plus on Sunday at 7:30pm.

Audience response

Viewers excited about the show; some raise concerns

Ahead of the release, fans are expressing excitement over the series, calling it an epic masterpiece. They are eager to see how AI can create fully realized cinematic experiences. However, some viewers have raised concerns about the use of AI in storytelling. Critics argue that while AI should be used as a tool for human artists, it shouldn't replace their creative work.