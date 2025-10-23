Box office: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' enters ₹500 crore club

'Kantara' nears ₹600 crore mark

Kantara started huge with ₹337 crore in week one, then kept up momentum even as new Diwali movies hit theaters.

By week three, it had reached ₹557.15 crore and even overtook Pathaan to break into India's all-time top 10.

With its Prime Video debut set for October 30, experts say it could cross ₹600 crore—thanks to an engaging story and some pretty stunning visuals.