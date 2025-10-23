Next Article
Box office: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' enters ₹500 crore club
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 just made serious box office waves, pulling in over ₹550 crore within 20 days of its October 2, 2025 release.
It's now the second-biggest Indian film of the year—right after Chhava—and joins blockbuster heavyweights like Baahubali and KGF Chapter 2 in the ₹500 crore club.
'Kantara' nears ₹600 crore mark
Kantara started huge with ₹337 crore in week one, then kept up momentum even as new Diwali movies hit theaters.
By week three, it had reached ₹557.15 crore and even overtook Pathaan to break into India's all-time top 10.
With its Prime Video debut set for October 30, experts say it could cross ₹600 crore—thanks to an engaging story and some pretty stunning visuals.