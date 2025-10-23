'Bigg Boss 19': Malti asks Nehal, Ali their relationship status
Bigg Boss 19 just got spicier after wildcard entrant Malti Chahar openly asked Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama, "Dost ho ya girlfriend-boyfriendho, yeh batao mujhe" (Are you friends or boyfriend-girlfriend, tell me).
Her straight-up question led to a heated argument as Ali defended Chudasama and objected to her questioning their relationship status.
Chahar's question leads to argument
Chahar called out Ali and Chudasama for acting close but not being honest about their relationship. The tension rose until Ali told her to back off.
Later, chatting with Gaurav Khanna, Chahar joked that Bigg Boss 19 was turning into a dating reality show like Splitsvilla.
Prank war and nominations add to drama
Things escalated further when a prank by Mridul and Ashnoor Kaur got physical, sparking a face-off with Abhishek Bajaj.
This week's nominations—Gaurav Khanna, Ali, Chudasama, and Pranit More—show how quickly alliances shift this season.