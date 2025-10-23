Mom Sridevi guided Janhvi through plastic surgery: 'Transparency is important'

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about undergoing plastic surgery, revealing that her late mother and actor Sridevi guided her through the process. Speaking on the show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, she emphasized the need for honesty about cosmetic procedures. "I don't believe in gatekeeping," she said, adding that she doesn't want to perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards among young girls.

Transparency 'I think I have been proper about what I've done' Kapoor further stated, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom." "Also as a cautionary tale because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai, and if something goes wrong that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."

Career insights Sridevi was initially against her acting career Kapoor also revealed that her mother was initially against her acting career. She recalled Sridevi's protectiveness, saying, "We were giving everyone so much access. And at that point, mom was still very strict about, 'I don't want you to be an actress.'" "So she was like, 'What's the point? It's fine if people see her with body hair and two chotis and a mustache.'"