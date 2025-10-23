Mom Sridevi guided Janhvi through plastic surgery: 'Transparency is important'
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about undergoing plastic surgery, revealing that her late mother and actor Sridevi guided her through the process. Speaking on the show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, she emphasized the need for honesty about cosmetic procedures. "I don't believe in gatekeeping," she said, adding that she doesn't want to perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards among young girls.
'I think I have been proper about what I've done'
Kapoor further stated, "I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom." "Also as a cautionary tale because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai, and if something goes wrong that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important."
Sridevi was initially against her acting career
Kapoor also revealed that her mother was initially against her acting career. She recalled Sridevi's protectiveness, saying, "We were giving everyone so much access. And at that point, mom was still very strict about, 'I don't want you to be an actress.'" "So she was like, 'What's the point? It's fine if people see her with body hair and two chotis and a mustache.'"
Kapoor shares heartfelt poem for late mother
On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Ram Charan's Peddi. She is also a part of Allu Arjun and Atlee's mega-budget film. The actor also shared a heartfelt poem for her late mother on the show. "Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya, jo laad mangti thi usse muh mod liya. Apni awaz kho ke apni maa ki awaz mein baat karti hu, issi jariye mein unke paas bhi rakhti hu."