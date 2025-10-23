Next Article
'The Girlfriend': Trailer of Rashmika-Dheekshith Shetty's film out this week
Entertainment
Mark your calendars—"The Girlfriend" trailer, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, drops on October 25.
The makers teased on Instagram, "Get ready to experience something real and intense with the #TheGirlFriendTrailer. Dropping to hit your hearts on 25th October. #TheGirlfriend in cinemas on November 7th."
The film is set for a big-screen release on November 7, 2025.
More about the film
Directed by Rahul Ravindran, "The Girlfriend" will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The cast also features Koushik Mahata, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh.
With music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and a teaser already hinting at a romantic plotline, this one's shaping up to be worth the wait!