Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda buys ₹28cr Juhu apartment
What's the story
Nikhil Nanda, the son-in-law of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for over ₹28 crore. According to documents reviewed by Liases Foras, a real estate research and data analytics firm, the property, registered on October 16, 2025, spans 3,139 sq ft, along with an additional terrace area. It also comes with three car parking spaces.
Transaction details
The transaction was executed by Nanda's sister
The transaction was carried out by Nanda's sister, Nitasha Nanda, acting as the Power of Attorney holder. The luxury Juhu apartment was registered at a value of ₹28.39 crore, with a stamp duty payment of ₹1.7 crore. The newly acquired property is part of K Raheja Corp's Maestro project. The project features exclusive residences overlooking the Juhu Aerodrome and Arabian Sea, and is slated for completion by late 2026 with about 1 lakh sq ft of premium space.
Personal details
Who is Nanda?
Nanda is the son of the late Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. His mother was the daughter of legendary actor, producer, and director Raj Kapoor. He is married to Shweta Bachchan, and they have two children together, Agastya and Navya Naveli. Nanda is a businessman and currently serves as the chairman and managing director of Escorts Kubota Limited.