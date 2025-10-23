Karan Janhvi 'scandalize' hosts with 'intimacy' joke on 'Two much'
On the latest episode of "Two Much," Karan Johar caught Janhvi Kapoor off guard during a game of "Truth or Lie."
Asked for one scandalous truth and one lie, Johar said, "I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I've been intimately involved with a member of your family."
This is what Johar said
Kapoor looked stunned while hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna burst out laughing.
Johar quickly cleared things up, saying only the first part was true: "I was late to that party," he admitted candidly, "and I have not been intimate with any member of your family, though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times."
Other highlights from the episode
The recent episode focused on relationships—specifically whether love or compatibility matters more in marriage.
Kapoor and Khanna leaned toward love; Johar and Kajol argued for compatibility.
The group also debated infidelity: Kapoor called physical cheating a deal breaker, while others felt emotional betrayal hurts more.