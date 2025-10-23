'Nobody Wants This' S02 arrives today: India streaming details

The second season of the popular Netflix series Nobody Wants This is set to premiere on Thursday. The show will be available at 12:00am PT/3:00am ET in the US. The new season continues to follow the lives of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), as they navigate love, commitment, and challenges with friends and family. Here's when to watch it in India.

International timings Timing in different regions The second season of Nobody Wants This will also be available in other time zones. It will premiere at 4:00am in Brazil, 8:00am in the UK, 9:00am in Central European Summer Time, and finally, 12:30pm in Indian Standard Time. The show will also air at 5:00pm in Australia and 7:00pm in New Zealand. Are you ready for the new season?

Cast details Cast of the new season The second season of Nobody Wants This will feature returning cast members including Bell, Brody, Justine Lupe as Morgan, Timothy Simons as Sasha, Jackie Tohn as Esther, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Stephanie Faracy as Lynne, Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Sherry Cola as Ashley, and D'Arcy Carden as Ryann. New additions to the cast are Leighton Meester (Abby), Miles Fowler (Noah's Matzah Baller teammate), Alex Karpovsky (an overly confident rabbi), and Arian Moayed (a charming psychotherapist).

Storyline Plot of 'Nobody Wants This' S02 The second season continues to explore the relationship between Joanne and Noah. The storyline delves into their love and whether it can withstand the challenges of daily life, friends, and family. Creator Erin Foster said, "It's such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other's friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle milestones in the first few months."