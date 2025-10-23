Mohanlal to play cop in 'L 365'

Mohanlal's busy year ahead

L 365 isn't just another cop movie—it's a milestone for Mohanlal and brings him back to a role fans love.

With filming set across Thodupuzha, Sabarimala, and Mumbai, the project pairs Mohanlal's experience with fresh directorial energy.

It also lands during a packed year for the actor, who's juggling big projects like Drishyam 3.