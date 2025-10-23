Next Article
Mohanlal to play cop in 'L 365'
Entertainment
Mohanlal is gearing up to play a police officer in L 365, his landmark 365th movie.
The film is helmed by first-time director Austin Dan Thomas, with Ratheesh Ravi writing and Ashiq Usman producing.
Shooting starts December 5 in Thodupuzha.
Mohanlal's busy year ahead
L 365 isn't just another cop movie—it's a milestone for Mohanlal and brings him back to a role fans love.
With filming set across Thodupuzha, Sabarimala, and Mumbai, the project pairs Mohanlal's experience with fresh directorial energy.
It also lands during a packed year for the actor, who's juggling big projects like Drishyam 3.