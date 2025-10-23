Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September

Selena Gomez reveals reason behind her 3 wedding dresses

Selena Gomez recently revealed the reason behind her three wedding dresses during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The singer/actor, who married music producer Benny Blanco recently, said she wanted to keep her wedding photos private. "I tried to do this sneaky thing and I'm sure you can relate," Gomez told host Jennifer Hudson. "I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me."