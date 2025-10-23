Selena Gomez reveals reason behind her 3 wedding dresses
What's the story
Selena Gomez recently revealed the reason behind her three wedding dresses during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The singer/actor, who married music producer Benny Blanco recently, said she wanted to keep her wedding photos private. "I tried to do this sneaky thing and I'm sure you can relate," Gomez told host Jennifer Hudson. "I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me."
Dress details
'A dream': Gomez on her favorite wedding dress
Gomez wore three custom Ralph Lauren dresses for her wedding. The first dress was a white halter-style with floral details. "So that dress was initially for the look," she said. However, her favorite dress from the ceremony was a sheer lace halter gown, which she described as "a dream." For the reception, she chose a vintage-inspired white midi dress with a sweetheart neckline.
Pre-wedding ensemble
Ralph Lauren also shared Gomez's rehearsal dinner look
The fashion brand Ralph Lauren also shared a glimpse of Gomez's rehearsal dinner look on Instagram. She wore a white blazer dress with beaded embellishments and a delicate gauzy flower at the lapel. The back of the dress featured a lace-up panel, which she paired with white pointed-toe heels, drop diamond earrings, red lipstick, and a ponytail.
Groom's outfit
Couple got married less than a year after engagement
Blanco, dressed in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo and bow tie for the ceremony, elevated his look with a Jacob & Co. One of One Diamond Boutique watch and a platinum Jacob & Co. tennis bracelet. The couple got married less than a year after announcing their engagement on Instagram in December 2024.