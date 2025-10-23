Next Article
Karan Johar on Ozempic rumors: 'They think I don't eat'
Karan Johar finally addressed all the buzz about his recent weight loss on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show "Two Much."
Laughing off claims that he used Ozempic—a diabetes drug trending for its weight-loss side effects—he said, "If you read anything online, they think I don't eat because I am on chemical substances like Ozempic."
Clearing the air
Johar dropped about 17-20kg in 2024, which got people talking.
But he's been clear: it wasn't Ozempic, just a strict "one meal a day" routine, lots of paddleball and swimming, and focusing on nutrition and mental health.
Even with rumors swirling from celebrity chatter and viral photos, he keeps stressing that real change comes from discipline—not shortcuts or off-label drugs.