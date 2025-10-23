Karan Johar on Ozempic rumors: 'They think I don't eat' Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Karan Johar finally addressed all the buzz about his recent weight loss on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol's show "Two Much."

Laughing off claims that he used Ozempic—a diabetes drug trending for its weight-loss side effects—he said, "If you read anything online, they think I don't eat because I am on chemical substances like Ozempic."