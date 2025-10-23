Next Article
'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' on JioCinema is entirely AI-generated
Entertainment
Heads up, mytho fans—JioHotstar is launching "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh" on October 25, 2025.
This 100-episode series is India's first to use artificial intelligence for super-realistic visuals and next-level battle scenes.
It's a fresh spin on the classic Pandavas vs. Kauravas story, mixing epic tradition with modern tech for a whole new viewing vibe.
The show has sparked debates on AI in art
The show isn't just about cool effects; it's got people talking about AI in art.
Some viewers are hyped to see ancient tales get a tech upgrade, while others wonder if AI might overshadow human creativity.
Either way, "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh" is set to change how we experience legendary stories.