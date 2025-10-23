'Kalamkaval' gets U/A 16+ rating: What's the buzz
Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: "Kalamkaval," starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, just scored a U/A 16+ certification.
The news dropped along with a fresh poster from Mammootty's production house. While the release date is still under wraps, this rating suggests an announcement could be just around the corner.
The film is directed by Jithin K Jose and dives deep into a captivating moral dilemma that is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.
More about film and its team
This is director Jose's first-ever feature film, and he co-wrote the script with Jishnu Sreekumar.
Expect to see Mammootty in a morally complex antagonist role facing off against Vinayakan.
The teaser already got people buzzing for its unique concept and psychological depth—so if you're into thought-provoking thrillers, keep an eye out for this one!