'Kalamkaval' gets U/A 16+ rating: What's the buzz Entertainment Oct 23, 2025

Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: "Kalamkaval," starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, just scored a U/A 16+ certification.

The news dropped along with a fresh poster from Mammootty's production house. While the release date is still under wraps, this rating suggests an announcement could be just around the corner.

The film is directed by Jithin K Jose and dives deep into a captivating moral dilemma that is sure to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.