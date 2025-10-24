Gaurav Khanna finally takes up kitchen duties

'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav finally cooks, but not without drama

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:44 pm Oct 24, 202505:44 pm

What's the story

Actor Gaurav Khanna, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, will finally take up kitchen duties for the first time. This decision comes after weeks of his avoiding cooking duties in the house. His reluctance had raised eyebrows, given his past as a winner on Celebrity MasterChef India Season 1. However, the recent promo suggests that his decision to finally cook may have strained his relationship with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj.