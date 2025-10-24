'Bigg Boss 19': Gaurav finally cooks, but not without drama
What's the story
Actor Gaurav Khanna, a contestant on Bigg Boss 19, will finally take up kitchen duties for the first time. This decision comes after weeks of his avoiding cooking duties in the house. His reluctance had raised eyebrows, given his past as a winner on Celebrity MasterChef India Season 1. However, the recent promo suggests that his decision to finally cook may have strained his relationship with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj.
Kitchen dynamics
Tension arises over cooking duties
Bajaj reportedly pushed Khanna into the kitchen, which he didn't appreciate. "Aage se mere se puch lia kar yeh sab, samjhe?" Khanna told Bajaj in the promo. Despite this, Khanna's cooking skills were finally put to use in the house. His fellow contestants were excited to see him in action, with Malti Chahar exclaiming, "Are waah! GK in the kitchen."
Twitter Post
See the promo here
Abhishek ne plan ki aisi— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 24, 2025
Disappointment expressed
Bajaj's take on Khanna's kitchen aversion
Bajaj expressed his disappointment over Khanna's refusal to cook despite being a good chef. He said, "Unko kitchen mein daalna tha mujhe... 10 hafte se woh avoid kar rahe hain kitchen. Maza aa gya. Ab maza aega." This is bound to create drama in the house as Bajaj and Khanna are part of the same group on the show. Meanwhile, fans can watch Bigg Boss on JioHotstar and Colors TV.